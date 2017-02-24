Swarztrauber: Trump’s FCC Can Be an Ally to Consumers, Rather Than Just Regulating Everything

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Evan Swarztrauber, communications director of TechFreedom, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Friday about the FCC, net neutrality, and several other tech-related topics under the Trump administration, as opposed to the Obama era.

Swarztrauber stressed that the big government, hyper-regulatory mentality one usually associates with liberals and Democrats often confounded private sector efforts to advance Internet and broadband technology during the Obama administration.

“There’s a lot that can be done” with the change in administration, suggested Swarztrauber. “And the FCC can play a positive role. It can be an ally to companies and consumers, rather than just trying to regulate everything.”

Swarztrauber has high hopes for Trump-appointed FCC head Ajit Pai, whom many see as already moving ahead with Trump’s deregulatory agenda.

