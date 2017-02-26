Breitbart News Daily: Oscar Recap

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Monday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

Dan Gainor, the Vice President of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center, will give us a recap of the Oscars and also discuss Trump’s decision to not attend the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Congressman Mike Kelly (R-PA) will discuss his recent op-ed on a replacement for Obamacare.

Gregg Roman, Director of the Middle East Forum, will discuss the White House’s plan for a commission on radical Islam.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

