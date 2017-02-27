Breitbart News Daily: Trump Addresses Congress

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Tuesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to President Trump and author of the bestselling book Defeating Jihad: The Winnable War, will discuss what we can expect from President Trump’s speech before Congress Tuesday evening.

We’ll also hear from Maya MacGuineas, the President of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

New York Times bestselling author and historian Doug Wead will discuss his new book Game of Thorns: The Inside Story of Hillary Clinton’s Failed Campaign and Donald Trump’s Winning Strategy.

Breitbart’s James Delingpole will discuss his latest article urging Trump not to wobble on climate change.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.