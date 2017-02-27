Gainor: Oscar ‘Migrant Worker’ Actors ‘Fly in Private Jets and Live in Five-Star Hotels’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Dan Gainor of the Media Research Center joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Monday to discuss both President Trump’s decision not to attend the upcoming White House Correspondents’ Dinner and Sunday night’s Oscars.

Concerning the Oscars, Gainor said, “Comparing actors and actresses to migrant workers because they travel all around the world? They’re not migrant workers. They don’t hop trains and climb over walls.”

Added Gainor, “They fly in private jets and live in five-star hotels and get treated beyond a way any of us could ever comprehend. But we’re supposed to feel sorry for them? No!”

The two went on to discuss the many ways Hollywood insults the average American with its smugness and overt liberal politicking at the event.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: