MacGuineas: U.S. Faces $14 Trillion Deficit in 10 Years as Interest Is ‘Single Fastest-Growing Part of the Budget’

Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, discussed with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow the serious nature of current and future budget issues facing the nation.

“We are on track if we do nothing over the next ten years – doing nothing, passing no laws – we will borrow nine trillion dollars,” said MacGuineas on Tuesday’s show. She also pointed out that as of now, Trump’s current plans based upon his campaign rhetoric would add another five trillion dollars to the deficit.

“Our debt is already at record levels,” she added. “It’s about seventy-seven percent of GDP, and we will borrow another nine trillion dollars because of automatic spending growth.”

MacGuineas said, “Not many people notice, but the single fastest-growing part of the budget is interest on the debt.”

“If we do nothing, at some point, we’ll have a debt crisis,” she added, discussing the ramifications at length.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

