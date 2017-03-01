Breitbart News Daily: Trump Boom

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Thursday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

Breitbart Financial Editor John Carney will discuss the Trump stock market boom, as the Dow Jones industrial average hit 21,000 points on Wednesday following President Trump’s address to a Joint Session of Congress.

Dan Caldwell, Director of Policy for Concerned Veterans of America, will discuss the VA Accountability Act.

Tom Giovanetti, the President of Institute for Policy Innovation, will discuss his recent op-ed on the Email Privacy Act.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

