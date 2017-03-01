Cliff Sims: Even CNN’s Poll Liked Trump’s Speech

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Cliff Sims, Special Assistant to President Trump, talked with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Wednesday regarding Trump’s recent address to Congress.

“I think it was a total home run,” said Sims of the speech. “I can just tell you — the White House staff — we stayed up here last night at the office and when the President returned we all kind of huddled and welcomed him back with a pretty big round of applause and cheers.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Added Sims,

Even last night on CNN the polling on the speech was just unbelievable. Seventy-eight percent had a positive view of the speech. Sixty-nine percent said the policies that were in the speech would move the country in a right direction. Sixty-nine percent said they were more optimistic after watching the speech and I think that number, in particular, is a really notable one….

Sims said he believes we are at “a unifying moment for the country.”

In terms of some of Trump’s ideas coming from the Democrat side of the aisle, said Sims, “It is not a concerted strategy in the sense of let’s find a way that we can just take issues away from them, as much as it is somebody who is finally willing to get up there and just actually be for what he actually believes in his heart, even if it doesn’t follow traditional party lines.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: