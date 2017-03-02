Breitbart News Daily: Sessions in the Crosshairs

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Friday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

Attorney Robert Barnes will discuss the controversy swirling around Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Barnes argues in a recent op-ed that Sessions “absolutely did not perjure himself” in testimony before Congress.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to President Trump, will also weigh in on Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from any future investigation of the Trump campaign.

We’ll also hear from Congressman Jody Hice (R-GA) about the confirmation of Interior Secretary Zinke, as well as the various agency reform proposals on Capitol Hill and the possible repeal of the Johnson Amendment.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.