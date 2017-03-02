Caldwell: VA Accountability First Act Expedites Firing of Bad VA Employees

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Dan Caldwell, director of policy for Concerned Veterans of America, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow about veterans affairs on Thursday, including details in the new VA Accountability Bill.

Currently, “It can take up to two to three years to fire employees that have engaged in misconduct, including misconduct that led to the deaths of veterans who use the VA for their health care,” Caldwell told Marlow.

“For example,” he continued, “individuals responsible for the deadly wait list in Arizona where I’m from: it took seven hundred days to fire these individuals, and most of that time, they were on paid leave sitting at home.”

As opposed to the Obama administration, whom Caldwell says opposed the bill, the Trump administration worked with the VA “to develop The VA Accountability First Act of 2017 that would make it easier to fire a bad VA employee. It’d make it much, much quicker and reduces the firing process significantly … by about ninety percent.”

The bill would also prevent workers from being paid during the termination process.

