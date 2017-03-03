Rep. Jody Hice: Obamacare Repeal Delayed Because ‘Very Few People Thought Trump Would Win’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Friday, discussing several topics, including President Trump’s Tuesday night address to Congress, calling it “outstanding.”

“I think it’s the best joint session speech I’ve ever heard. He knocked it out of the park,” added Hice.

Hice also discussed this session’s legislative agenda and what looks like foot-dragging on repealing Obamacare.

“The problem is on Obamacare. Just to be very honest with you, I think very few people thought Trump would win. They were in defense mode, as to what are we going to do if Hillary wins this thing, and then when, fortunately, Trump won, everything started changing rapidly.”

Hice added that there are multiple plans to replace Obamacare, and he is confident it will get done.

