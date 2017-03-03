SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s Breitbart News Daily, SiriusXM host Alex Marlow asked attorney Robert Barnes about the campaign of leaks designed to damage the Trump administration, described by some observers as “deep state” career bureaucrats and/or holdovers from the Obama administration acting as saboteurs. Marlow wondered if there was any legal recourse for the Trump administration to halt this operation.

“Yes, there is,” Barnes replied. “In fact, it’s one of the directions that a future investigation can take. A future investigation doesn’t have to focus on whatever it is the Democrats or liberals want. It can focus on the illegal leaks that took place.”

“As I mentioned the other day to a liberal lawyer friend of mine, the worst thing ever accused concerning Nixon was about using private resources to try to illegally spy on people. Here you had Obama’s people using the NSA to spy on his adversaries, and apparently include the CIA, the FBI, and members of the Department of Justice in that loop, in a manner that was not approved of by any court, that was not approved by even a FISA court – the special court that monitors certain kinds of surveillance,” he said.

“Just because a conversation involves a foreign official doesn’t allow you to illegally tape it, illegally monitor it, or illegally record it when a U.S. citizen is on there, particularly when it’s your political adversary,” Barnes explained.

“I’m sure the liberals would go nuts if Trump tomorrow started listening in on every conversation Obama had with anybody that’s foreign, or that Bill Clinton had with anybody that’s foreign, or that Hillary Clinton had with anybody that’s foreign. So it’s a dangerous, precarious path that Obama has opened up, and hopefully there is a full investigation into that activity,” he said.

“You clearly also have lots of illegal leaks going on, particularly as it related to the recent Yemen issue involving the widow of the Navy SEAL who passed way, that became a big issue at the State of the Union. There you had people reporting that no intelligence was gathered. Well, that’s an illegal leak. It turns out that they’re wrong, they were lying about what intelligence developed or the fact that intelligence did develop, but they shouldn’t have been out there saying anything like that,” he noted.

“There are people willing to leak the most sensitive national security secrets about any particular matter, solely to have a one-day political hit story on Trump. These are people who are violating their oath, and violating the law. Hopefully there is ultimately criminal punishment,” Barnes urged.

“This is far worse than the Plame matter that got all that attention, that got a special prosecutor in W’s reign. This is far, far worse than any of that. This is putting national security at risk. This is an effective de facto coup attempt by elements of the deep state. So hopefully there’s a meaningful investigation and a meaningful prosecution of these people who have engaged in reckless criminal acts for their personal political partisan purposes,” he said.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: