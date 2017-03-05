Breitbart News Daily: DeepStateGate

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Monday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

Attorney Robert Barnes will discuss the controversy swirling around the Obama administration’s alleged surveillance of the Trump campaign and transition. Barnes will discuss his latest op-ed on the serious legal consequences if the Obama administration was involved in illegal surveillance.

Breitbart’s Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak will also weigh in on the DeepStateGate controversy.

Dan Gainor, the Vice President of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center, will analysis the media’s reaction to DeepStateGate, as well as to the Democrats’ perjury accusations against Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Raheel Raza, President of The Council for Muslims Facing Tomorrow and Member of the Advisory Board of The Clarion Project, will discuss what we might expect from President Trump’s new executive order on immigration, which is expected out this week.

Marilu Hastings, Vice President of the Austin-based Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation, will discuss her recent op-ed titled “Rick Perry’s Green Energy Story.”

Breitbart’s John Carney will talk about his heated debate with CNN’s Brian Stelter during a panel discussion at the Columbia School of Journalism.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.