Breitbart News Daily: Extreme Vetting, Take Two

On the Tuesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

Mark Krikorian, the Executive Director of the Center for Immigration Studies, will discuss President Trump’s new executive order on immigration and travel from six terror-prone countries.

We’ll also hear from Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to President Trump and author of the bestselling book Defeating Jihad: The Winnable War; William Stock, immigration lawyer and President of the American Immigration Lawyers Association; and Congressman Jeff Duncan (R-SC).

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.