Dan Gainor: ‘Hollywood Hates the People Who Watch Its Shows’

“Hollywood hates the people who watch its shows,” Dan Gainor, vice president of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center, told Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Monday during a broad discussion of culture and politics.

Gainor pointed out that Hollywood continues to produce films designed to push the gay agenda, such as When We Rise, even though it rarely finds an audience.

“They’re pushing the gay agenda into Beauty and the Beast,” added Gainor. “The Left never stops, even when people reject it. I think I saw a joke [in which] someone said that if they’d had a drink every time they saw a commercial for When We Rise, they’d be drunk. The media pushed this so aggressively, and yet people don’t want to watch it.”

Gainor also cited the Law and Order franchise, which he said became “a screed against conservatives,” as another example of Hollywood’s bias.

Regarding late night talk television, said Gainor, “You can feed the appetite of a couple million people and be very successful on a late night show that doesn’t have a lot of viewers. Samantha Bee – no one watches the show except for journalists. But, of course, it’s the in thing. The media keeps promoting her. You can’t go to almost any left-wing website without seeing clips of her show because that’s what they want. They don’t want comedy; they want agendas.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

