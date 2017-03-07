Breitbart News Daily: Obamacare-Lite

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Wednesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

We’ll discuss the House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Obamacare replacement bill, which is coming under intense criticism from all quarters and has been dubbed “Obamacare-Lite” by some critics.

Frank Gaffney of the Center for Security Policy will discuss President Trump’s new executive order on immigration and travel from six terror-prone countries.

Peter Morici, economist and business professor at the University of Maryland, will discuss his latest op-ed calling for “systemic reform,” which, he writes, includes corporate tax and regulatory reform as well as “comprehensive free-trade agreements.”

Kelsey Harkness, senior news producer and reporter at the Daily Signal, will discuss her op-ed titled “Why It’s ‘Devastatingly Selfish’ For Strikers To Hijack International Women’s Day.”

We’ll also hear from Lyn Nelson, the founder and director of Emerald Heritage Limited.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.