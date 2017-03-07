Rep. Duncan on Deep State: We Need to Fire ‘Entrenched Bureaucrats’ Who Leaked Information

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Congressman Jeff Duncan (R-SC) spoke Tuesday with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow about the deep state, as well as the administration’s new executive order on immigration and travel, which he supports.

“I honestly think there’s something to it,” Duncan said when asked about the notion of a deep state. “You go back to October. The New York Times reported that there were wiretaps. There were transcripts of things that were said in private conversation.”

Added Duncan, “In broader context, we need to think of the entrenched bureaucrats and whether they can be fired once they’re ratted out for leaking information, how we fire folks that have worked for the government for a long time – career or not.”

Shifting to immigration, Duncan said, “We are a very benevolent country. We have always taken refugees.” Paraphrasing the Statue of Liberty inscription, he said, “Give us your tired, your poor, your hungry.”

“But folks had to go to Ellis Island,” added Duncan, “and wait to be screened before they were able to come into the country. And then once they came, they were required to assimilate.”

“We have thrown assimilation out the window,” he stated.

