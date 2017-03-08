Breitbart News Daily: Ryancare

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Thursday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

We’ll continue our discussion of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Obamacare replacement bill, which is coming under intense criticism from all quarters and has been dubbed “Ryancare” or “Obamacare-Lite” by some critics.

Breitbart Business and Finance Editor John Carney will discuss how Trump’s job boom has proven the economists and anti-Trump naysayers wrong yet again.

We’ll also hear from Pete Hoekstra, former Michigan Congressman and Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, about the WikiLeaks CIA leaks.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.