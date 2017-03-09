Breitbart News Daily: Rand Paul on Ryancare

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Friday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

We’ll continue our discussion of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Obamacare replacement bill, which is coming under intense criticism from all quarters and has been dubbed “Ryancare” or “Obamacare-Lite” by some critics.

We’ll hear from Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), who has been leading the charge against “Obamacare-Lite.”

Mississippi state senator Chris McDaniel will discuss his possible senate run in 2018, spurred on by the hapless way the Republican establishment is handling the repeal and replacement of Obamacare.

Wisconsin businessman and former Ryan challenger Paul Nehlen will weigh in on Speaker Ryan’s healthcare bill.

We’ll also hear from Congressman Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) on the healthcare debate as well as the CIA WikiLeaks investigation.

Senator David Perdue (R-GA) will discuss President Trump’s first 100 days and the challenges of reforming the Washington bureaucracy.

Former UN ambassador John Bolton will discuss the latest national security news, including the latest challenge to President Trump’s new executive order on immigration and travel from six terror-prone countries.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.