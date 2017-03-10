Paul Nehlen: Ryan’s Obamacare Bill ‘a Bailout for the Insurance Industry’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Paul Nehlen, Wisconsin businessman and former Paul Ryan challenger, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam Friday about Paul Ryan’s Obamacare 2.0 and other issues.

Nehlen called the healthcare bill “a stinking pile of garbage” and predicted it would be dead on arrival in Congress.

“He’s purely setting up the Obamacare as a bailout for the insurance industry,” added Nehlen.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: