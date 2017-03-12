Breitbart News Sunday: Lauren Southern, Lucian Wintrich, Roger Stone

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

It’s a packed show on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday that’s sure to make you smarter as host and Breitbart News lead investigative reporter Lee Stranahan discusses the hottest topics in the news today and takes your calls.

Canadian conservative Laura Southern will join Lee in studio, along with Lucian Wintrich and Jim Hoft from Gateway Pundit.

Lee’s scheduled guests also include author Matt Palumbo, political consultant and opposition researcher Roger Stone, California attorney Harmeet Dhillon who delivered a Sikh prayer at the RNC in July—plus, Dog The Bounty Hunter and his wife, Beth Chapman.

Tonight’s topics include healthcare, immigration, and more. Plus, Lee exposes other shocking stories that the establishment media ignores.

Breitbart News Sunday airs from 7 PM to 10 PM EST on SiriusXM Satellite Radio’s PATRIOT 125 channel. Lee will take your calls at 866-95-PATRIOT or 866-957-2874.