Breitbart News Daily: CBO Scores RINO-care

On the Tuesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

We’ll also continue our discussion of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Obamacare replacement bill, which is coming under intense criticism from all quarters and has been dubbed “Ryancare,” “Obamacare-Lite” and “RINO-care” by critics.

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) will weigh in on the Congressional Budget Office’s scoring of the bill.

We’ll also hear from Cliff Sims, the Special Assistant to President Trump, about the CBO’s report.

Noah Wall, the national director of campaigns for FreedomWorks, will discuss FreedomWorks’ Day of Action rally in DC on Wednesday to protest the GOP’s Obamacare bill.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.