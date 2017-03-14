Breitbart News Daily: Day of Action in DC

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Wednesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

We’ll also continue our discussion of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Obamacare replacement bill, which is coming under intense criticism from all quarters and has been dubbed “Ryancare,” “Obamacare-Lite” and “RINO-care” by critics.

Rick Ungar, the co-host of Steele & Ungar on SiriusXM will weigh in on the bill.

Jenny Beth Martin of Tea Party Patriots will discuss the Day of Action rally in DC to protest the GOP’s Obamacare bill. We’ll also hear from SiriusXM’s Andrew Wilkow.

Frank Gaffney of the Center for Security Policy will discuss the ongoing conflict between Erdogan’s Turkey and The Netherlands.

Attorney Robert Barnes will discuss his op-ed for Breitbart on Obama, the media, and the Deep State.

Diana West, journalist and author of American Betrayal, will discuss the controversy CNN drummed up over an old interview she did with former Breitbart executive chairman and current Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Bestselling military historian Patrick K. O’Donnell, the author of the new book Washington’s Immortals: The Untold Story of an Elite Regiment Who Changed the Course of the Revolution, will discuss the 236th anniversary of one of the most important — yet widely unknown — battles of the American Revolution: The Battle of Guilford Courthouse.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.