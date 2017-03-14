Cliff Sims: House Healthcare Bill ‘Still a Work in Progress’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Cliff Sims, special assistant to President Trump, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Tuesday about the Congressional Budget Office’s (CBO) release on the American Health Care Act.

While disputing the CBO numbers, Sims said, “This bill is still a work in progress. This bill is not finalized. The president has met with conservative allies over the last week or so, from the Heritage Foundation to Freedom Works and many other groups that have come in and met with him.” Sims also cited members of congress and the Freedom Caucus as having met with Trump recently to share their concerns and ideas regarding any final bill.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“I’ve been in the room,” added Sims, “where someone will bring up an idea or change that they’re suggesting to the bill, and the president will turn to the HHS secretary, the OMB director, or, if it’s Paul Ryan or Mitch McConnell in the room, and say, ‘Will you guys think about this? Let’s kick this around. Let’s see if this is something that we should add.'”

Sims also paraphrased Trump’s recently expressed sentiments that “things are still under negotiation. We’re still trying to strengthen this bill. There’s a long way to go.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: