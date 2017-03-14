Rep. Steve King Explains Controversial Tweet: Streets of Europe ‘Burning’ with Violent Unrest from Mass Migration

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Tuesday’s Breitbart News Daily, SiriusXM host Alex Marlow asked Rep. Steve King (R-IA) about his controversial tweet in support of Dutch politician Geert Wilders. The tweet praised Wilders for understanding “demographics are our destiny” and that “we can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.”

“This has been called one of the most racist comments of all time,” Marlow noted. “It’s clearly not, but I wanted to give you a chance to explain to the Breitbart audience what you meant by this.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“First, I would point out there’s no mention of race in that tweet,” King said. “That’s language that I used probably ten years ago when I was invited to Berlin to give a keynote speech before a group of European Union members – members of the European Parliament, as I recall they were. They wanted to know from this American, from a member of Congress who turned out to be me, how they were going to manage their country with a diminishing size of the pie as their country aged.”

“So I gave them a speech that said, ‘I’m not here to tell you how you’re going to fight over the diminishing assets. I’m telling you your birthrate is so low that your population is declining, it’s at risk of collapsing, and you need to get your birthrate up,’ he continued. “The answer back was, ‘Well, we’re importing labor to take care of that.’”

“I could see then in Europe the things that now are burning in the streets of Germany, and Sweden, and France, and multiple other countries in Western Europe,” he recalled. “And I said to them in that speech, ‘You cannot rebuild your civilization with somebody else’s babies. If you don’t care enough about your society, your civilization, to have enough babies to sustain your population – and hopefully increase, not decrease – then you shall shortly become extinct.’”

“Teddy Roosevelt said, ‘And I for one shall not lament your loss, and I will welcome the advent of a new group of people who do care enough.’ We’re watching as Western civilization is shrinking in the face of the massive, epic migration that’s pouring into Europe,” King contended.

“You’ve seen the videos of it. I’ve walked with those people. They’re building enclaves within the cities. They’re demonstrating against the host country and the host culture, while they’re soaking up the welfare.”

“That’s got to turn, and that’s what that race is about. In the elections tomorrow in the Netherlands, I’m a strong supporter of Geert Wilders. He has seen this for a long time, and he’s a friend,” said King.

“If I were going to change anything – first of all, there’s only 140 characters, so I really don’t know why people hyperventilate over a tweet. Are they willfully ignorant? But if I had room to add on, I would say that you can’t rebuild your civilization with somebody else’s babies unless you adopt them and bring them into your homes and raise them as your own,” he said.

“That’s the core of that tweet. They’re importing a different culture, a different civilization – and that culture and civilization, the imported one, rejects the host culture,” he explained. “They are supplanting Western civilization with Middle Eastern civilization.”

“I say, and Geert Wilders says, Western civilization is a superior civilization. It is the First World,” King contended.

“By the way, I took a look here since this thing blew up, and I printed out the fertility rate for 224 countries in the world. It comes up on CIA.gov. I took a look down through there. There are 24 First World countries out of the 224, and they’re Western civilization almost by definition. Of those 24, only one country has a birth rate that’s adequate to replace their population. That’s Israel, and they rank 73rd out of the 224. The other 23 First World countries are all below replacement rate,” he observed.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: