Breitbart News Daily: Dutch Election Results

On the Thursday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

Breitbart London’s Oliver Lane will offer analysis of the Dutch election results.

Breitbart’s Washington political editor Matt Boyle will discuss the latest developments regarding House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Obamacare replacement bill, which is coming under intense criticism from all quarters and has been dubbed “Ryancare,” “Obamacare-Lite” and “RINO-care” by critics.

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Trump and author of the bestselling book Defeating Jihad: The Winnable War, will discuss the latest challenge to Trump’s new executive order on immigration and travel from six terror-prone countries.

Attorney Robert Barnes will also weigh in on the this latest challenge to Trump’s immigration executive order from an Obama-appointed district judge in Florida.

Congressman Phil Roe (R-TN), the chairman of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, will discuss the VA Accountability First Act he introduced in Congress.

Breitbart business and finance editor John Carney will discuss the Fed’s interest rate hike and what this means for the economy.

Breitbart’s national security editor Frances Martel will discuss her article on UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

