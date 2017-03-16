Breitbart News Daily: America First Budget

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Friday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

Breitbart Business and Finance Editor John Carney will discuss President Trump’s proposed budget and how the spending cuts to the EPA alone can save American consumers and businesses billions of dollars.

Breitbart national security correspondent Kristina Wong will discuss how Trump’s budget would rebuild the U.S. military.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton will fill us in on the latest developments in the Trump wiretapping story.

Breitbart’s Washington political editor Matt Boyle will discuss the latest developments regarding House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Obamacare replacement bill, which is coming under intense criticism from all quarters and has been dubbed “Ryancare,” “Obamacare-Lite” and “RINO-care” by critics.

John Heubusch, the executive director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, will discuss his new novel The Shroud Conspiracy. He’ll also share his thoughts on what President Trump can learn from President Reagan in governing as a Washington outsider.

We’ll also hear from legendary baseball pitching ace and Breitbart radio host Curt Schilling.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.