Breitbart News Saturday: Fake News, Russian Hacking, Obamacare 2.0

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Breitbart News Saturday, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 10 AM to 1 PM Eastern, Breitbart lead investigative reporter Lee Stranahan will be discussing school choice and homeschooling, healthcare reform, fake news about Russian hacking, and the strange story of Pakistani brothers arrested for looking at GOP emails and more.

Guests include Breitbart’s Washington Political Editor, Matt Boyle, and Breitbart’s brilliant investigative reporter Dr. Susan Berry.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Also appearing on the show will be the Daily Caller’s Luke Rosiak and Tennessee Star Managing Editor Christina Botteri.

Breitbart’s conservative radio enterprise airs seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

As always, the premier guest on the show is YOU. So make sure you call in to talk to Lee.

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at 866-957-2874.