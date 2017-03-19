Breitbart News Daily: Gorsuch Hearings

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Monday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

Breitbart legal editor Ken Klukowski will discuss this week’s Senate confirmation hearings for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil.

Columnist and author Gordon Chang will discuss the latest news concerning China and North Korea, in the wake of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s meetings in Asia.

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino, bestselling author of The Fight: A Secret Service Agent’s Inside Account of Security Failings and the Political Machine, the recent theft of a Secret Service agent’s laptop and the White House’s efforts to beef up security following the recent security scares.

We’ll also hear from Dan Gainor, the Vice President of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center, about the latest media meltdowns.

Fred Fleitz, the Senior Vice President for Policy and Programs at the Center for Security Policy and former CIA analyst, will discuss the statement by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) of the House Intelligence Committee that there is “no evidence of collusion” between President Trump and the Russians during the 2016 election.

Breitbart’s Washington political editor Matt Boyle will discuss the latest developments regarding House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Obamacare replacement bill, which is coming under intense criticism from all quarters and has been dubbed “Ryancare,” “Obamacare-Lite” and “RINO-care” by critics.

We’ll also hear from Cliff Sims, Special Assistant to President Trump, concerning the healthcare bill.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.