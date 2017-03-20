Breitbart News Daily: Red Scare

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Tuesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton will discuss FBI director James Comey and NSA director Adm. Michael Rogers’ testimony before the House Intelligence Committee concerning President Trump’s wiretapping allegations and the investigation into the alleged coordination between the Trump campaign and the Russians during the 2016 election.

We’ll also hear from Scott Uehlinger, former CIA operations officer and co-host of “The Station Chief” podcast, on Comey and Rogers’ testimony.

Breitbart legal editor Ken Klukowski will discuss the first day of the Senate confirmation hearings for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil.

Rep. Louis Gohmert (R-TX) will discuss the latest developments regarding House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Obamacare replacement bill, which is coming under intense criticism from all quarters and has been dubbed “Ryancare,” “Obamacare-Lite” and “RINO-care” by critics. The bill is expect to face a House vote this week.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.