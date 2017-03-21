Breitbart News Daily: Ryancare Vote

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Wednesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) will discuss the latest developments regarding House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Obamacare replacement bill, which is coming under intense criticism from all quarters and has been dubbed “Ryancare,” “Obamacare-Lite” and “RINO-care” by critics. The bill is expect to face a House vote this week. Rep. Massie will also discuss President Trump’s recent trip to Kentucky and the president’s proposed budget.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Bestselling Reagan historian Craig Shirley will discuss the latest book in his Reagan anthology, Reagan Rising: The Decisive Years, 1976-1980.

Frank Gaffney of the Center for Security Policy will discuss Trump’s immigration executive order, the theft of the Secret Service laptop, and FBI director James Comey and NSA director Adm. Michael Rogers’ recent testimony before the House Intelligence Committee.

Pete Hoekstra, former Michigan Congressman and Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, will also weigh in on Comey and Rogers’ testimony on Capitol Hill.

Veteran pollster Pat Caddell will discuss the second day of the Senate confirmation hearings for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.