Breitbart News Daily: Terror in London

On the Thursday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam will offer the latest analysis of Wednesday’s terror attack in London.

He’ll be joined by Dr. Alan Mendoza, the Founder and Executive Director of the Henry Jackson Society; Phillip Haney, former Department of Homeland Security official and author of See Something, Say Nothing: A Homeland Security Officer Exposes the Government’s Submission to Jihad; and Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to President Trump and author of the bestselling book Defeating Jihad: The Winnable War.

Rep. Dave Brat (R-VA) will discuss the latest developments regarding House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Obamacare replacement bill, which is coming under intense criticism from all quarters and has been dubbed “Ryancare,” “Obamacare-Lite” and “RINO-care” by critics. The bill is expect to face a House vote on Thursday.

We’ll also hear from former UN ambassador John Bolton about FBI director James Comey’s testimony on Capitol Hill, the latest revelations about the leaking of classified intelligence, Trump’s proposed defense budget, and the terror attack in London.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.