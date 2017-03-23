Breitbart News Daily: Ryancare on Ice

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Friday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) will discuss the latest developments regarding House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Obamacare replacement bill, which is coming under intense criticism from all quarters and has been dubbed “Ryancare,” “Obamacare-Lite” and “RINO-care” by critics. The bill was expect to face a House vote on Thursday, but was pulled at the last minute due to a lack of votes.

We’ll also hear from Daniel Kawczynski, British Conservative Party politician and Member of Parliament, about Wednesday’s terror attack in London.

Bestselling military historian Patrick K. O’Donnell, the author of the book Washington’s Immortals: The Untold Story of an Elite Regiment Who Changed the Course of the Revolution, will discuss his latest Breitbart column about the Battle of Kings Mountain.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.