Breitbart News Daily: Ryan Under Fire

On the Monday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

Breitbart’s Washington political editor Matt Boyle will discuss the fallout from Speaker Paul Ryan’s failed Obamacare replacement bill, which came under intense criticism from all quarters and was been dubbed “Ryancare,” “Obamacare-Lite,” and “RINO-care” by critics. The bill’s demise has renewed calls for Ryan to step down from his speakership.

We’ll also hear from Dan Gainor, the Vice President of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center, about the mainstream media’s latest antics.

Breitbart business and finance editor John Carney will weigh in on the future prospects of Trump’s tax and regulation reform agenda.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.