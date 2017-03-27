Breitbart News Daily: Defunding Sanctuary Cities

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Tuesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

Legal analyst Philip Holloway will discuss Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ announcement concerning sanctuary cities and federal funding. Holloway is a former prosecutor and police officer and founder of the Holloway Law Group which focuses on criminal law, police law, and civil and administrative litigation.

Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-NC) will discuss the efforts to eliminate the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband privacy rule.

Pete Sepp, President of the National Taxpayers Union, will discuss Trump’s infrastructure and tax reform agenda.

We’ll also hear from Breitbart’s James Delingpole on his latest article about Scott Pruitt and the EPA.

Breitbart’s Joel Pollak will join us live in-studio in New York City.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.