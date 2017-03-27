Gainor: Conservatives Abused by ‘Media Who Don’t Represent 75 Percent or More of the Country’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Vice President of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center, Dan Gainor, joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Monday for an in-depth discussion of media bias, as well as how media covers left-wing protesters.

“The reality of this country is, according to Gallup, that the Left is one-fourth of the country, twenty-five percent,” said Gainor. “Conservatives are thirty-six percent. And of course, moderates in the middle making up the rest. They [the media] don’t want to remind you of that.”

Gainor continued, “Then you look at the media landscape, and the media, whether it’s the CNNs of the world, the Washington Post, the New York Times, or, of course, our taxpayer-funded media at NPR and PBS, they land smack dab in the middle of the twenty-five percent” that is on the Left. “So that means in their world, you’re moderate if you’re to the right of them. That means other liberals.”

“You’re conservative, the David Brookses of the world, if you land in the middle,” he went on. “And you are far right if you’re one of thirty-six percent of the country. They want to marginalize you. And honestly, I’m tired of it. I think a lot of conservatives are.”

Concluded Gainor, “We’re tired of being subjected to abuse by media who don’t represent seventy-five percent or more of the country.”

