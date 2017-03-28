Pete Sepp: Washington Shouldn’t Ignore 15-Year-High Voter Dissatisfaction on Taxes

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Pete Sepp, president of the National Taxpayers Union, talked with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Tuesday about tax reform and infrastructure, two pending President Trump initiatives.

Regarding tax reform, Sepp said, “One big issue that I don’t think Washington really wants to pay attention to is the fact that Gallup’s annual survey of tax fairness and tax burdens conducted since the 1950s has shown that there’s a fifteen-year-high of dissatisfaction with both the amount of tax the government is taking and the way it’s doing it.”

“The time really is right for tax reform,” he continued, “and President Trump and leaders in Congress would be wise to appeal directly to the American people on their sense of fairness and the fact that Washington is already taking too much from them.”

