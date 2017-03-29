Breitbart News Daily: The Russian Connection

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Thursday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of the President Donald Trump’s first 100 days.

Breitbart London editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam will join Marlow as co-host.

Peter Schweizer, author of the bestselling book Clinton Cash and President of the Government Accountability Institute, will discuss the Clintons’ and John Podesta’s connections to Russia, as well as new concerns about Jared Kushner’s meeting with an official from a Russian state-owned development bank and his real estate firm’s office project in Manhattan.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) will discuss the state of the healthcare reform and Obamacare repeal effort going forward.

Former UN ambassador John Bolton will discuss Brexit and current UN ambassador Nikki Haley leading a walkout of the UN nuclear weapons ban meeting.

Joseph Bast, President of Heartland Institute, will discuss the International Conference on Climate Change last week, as well as his latest op-ed for Breitbart titled “Mr. President, Don’t Just Reform the EPA, End It.”

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

