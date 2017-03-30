Breitbart News Daily: Bipartisan Appeal

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Friday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of the President Donald Trump’s first 100 days.

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban will discuss Trump’s first 100 days and how Trump can work with Democrats for positive change.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) will discuss Trump’s declaration that “the war on coal is over.”

J. Scott Armstrong, forecasting expert and professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, will discuss his recent research revealing that fewer than 1 percent of papers published in scientific journals actually follow the scientific method.

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to President Trump and author of the bestselling book Defeating Jihad: The Winnable War, will discuss Brexit and UN ambassador Nikki Haley comments about Syria and the Assad regime.

Former Colorado Congressman Tom Tancredo will discuss his recent Breitbart op-ed on the deep state.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

