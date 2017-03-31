Gorka: Story That Secretary of State Tillerson Refuses Eye Contact with Diplomats Is ‘Fake News’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s Breitbart News Daily, SiriusXM host Alex Marlow read Dr. Sebastian Gorka a quote from a Washington Post article about Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: “Many career diplomats say they still have not met him, and some have been instructed not to speak to him directly or even make eye contact.” Gorka laughed and dismissed this assertion as “fake news.”

“The secretary has been doing sterling work at the meetings of principals and other similar gatherings. He has been working like an incredibly effective CEO, which is what he was. He is driven to represent the nation as our highest-ranking diplomat,” he said.

“It’s like the stories that have been broiling now for months and months and months. It’s the generation of those who are either inside the machine or outside the machine who do not wish to recognize what happened on November the 8 and think that they have some special right not only to generate false news, but to somehow question the legitimacy of a duly elected administration. It’s just absurdity, Alex,” said Gorka.

