Breitbart News Daily: Gorsuch Vote

On the Monday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of the President Donald Trump’s first 100 days.

Breitbart Legal Editor Ken Klukowski will discuss the upcoming vote expected this week on Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch.

Andrew C. McCarthy, Senior Fellow at National Review and former Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, will discuss his latest op-ed titled “Democrats Know the Election Was Legitimate but Persist in a Dangerous Fraud.”

Dr. Kesten Green of the University of South Australia will continue our discussion of the recent research revealing that fewer than 1 percent of papers published in scientific journals actually follow the scientific method. Dr. Green and his colleague Professor J. Scott Armstrong of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School have created guidelines for assessing scientific research.

We’ll also hear from Dan Gainor, the Vice President of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center, will discuss the latest media meltdowns, including the media’s freak-out over Vice President Pence’s marriage.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.