Breitbart News Daily: ‘Unmasking’

On the Tuesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam will continue our discussion of the President Donald Trump’s first 100 days.

Scott Uehlinger, former CIA operations officer and co-host of “The Station Chief” podcast, will discuss the latest bombshell revelations in the Obama surveillance scandal: Obama national security adviser Susan Rice requested the “unmasking” 0f people involved in the Trump transition.

We’ll also hear from Cynthia Farahat, an Egyptian author, columnist, and political analyst; associate fellow at the Middle East Forum; and founder of the Liberal Egyptian. She’ll discuss Trump’s White House meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Breitbart Legal Editor Ken Klukowski will discuss the Democrats’ threat to filibuster Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch, prompting the GOP to counter by invoking what some refer to as the “nuclear” or “constitutional” option.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.