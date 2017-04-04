Breitbart News Daily: Who Ordered the Unmasking?

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Wednesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam will continue our discussion of the latest bombshell revelations in the Obama surveillance scandal involving Obama national security adviser Susan Rice request for the “unmasking” 0f people involved in the Trump transition.

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and Pete Hoekstra, former Michigan Congressman and Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, will join Kassam to discuss the surveillance scandal.

Frank Gaffney of the Center for Security Policy will discuss the recent Islamic terrorist bombing in Russia.

Breitbart Legal Editor Ken Klukowski will discuss the latest news about the confirmation of Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch, as Senate Republican leadership prepares to counter the Democrats’ unprecedented filibuster threat by invoking what some refer to as the “nuclear” or “constitutional” option.

Conservative columnist David Reaboi will discuss his article defending Trump’s aide Dr. Sebastian Gorka from the left’s latest false attack on his character.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.