Breitbart News Daily: WWI Centennial

On the Thursday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam will continue our discussion the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

Doran Cart, the senior curator at the National World War I Museum and Memorial, will discuss the Centennial Commemoration of the United States’ entry into World War I, which occurred 100 years ago on April 6, 1917.

Ned Ryun, the Founder and CEO of American Majority, will discuss the recent reports about White House re-shuffling.

Former U.N. ambassador John Bolton will discuss this week’s state visits to the White House, the Susan Rice surveillance scandal, and the U.N. Security Council’s response to the Syrian chemical weapons attack.

Phillip Haney, former Department of Homeland Security official and author of See Something, Say Nothing: A Homeland Security Officer Exposes the Government’s Submission to Jihad, will discuss how to deal with the Muslim Brotherhood.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

