Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) talked with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam regarding Susan Rice and the Gorsuch nomination on Wednesday.

Said DeSantis on Rice, “She was effectively a White House staffer as the National Security Adviser, she did not run any agency. So, for her to unmask some of this information, that was not done in terms of furthering any investigation because she was not conducting the investigation.”

He went on to cite several reasons for suspicion around her involvement in unmasking members of Team Trump.

“She needs to come in and answer questions,” said the congressman, citing what he called a “poorly done” interview with NBC’s Andrea Mitchell, in which she “dodged” the question of testifying before Congress.

DeSantis said, “She may be in a situation where she wouldn’t want to answer questions and potentially would invoke privilege against self-incrimination,” adding, “I think we need to make her make that decision. And I think the intelligence committee should absolutely subpoena her, bring her in and ask her questions.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

