SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Senior Curator at the National World War I Museum and Memorial, Doran Cart, joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Thursday to discuss the centennial commemoration of the U.S. entering World War I on April 6, 1917.

From the website at the link above:

The National World War I Museum and Memorial is honored to host America’s national ceremony commemorating the centennial of the United States’ entry into the Great War. Produced by the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission, the ceremony, In Sacrifice for Liberty and Peace: Centennial Commemoration of the U.S. Entry into World War I, will be held on April 6, 2017 at the Museum.

Cart and Kassam discuss the reasons behind America’s entry into the war in detail in the audio below.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: