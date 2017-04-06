Bolton on Susan Rice Scandal: Obama Needs to Be Asked What He Knew and When He Knew It

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Thursday’s Breitbart News Daily, SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam asked John Bolton about allegations that former National Security Adviser Susan Rice abused intelligence resources to spy on President Obama’s political opponents, including Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

“I think she absolutely deserves the opportunity to clear her name, under oath, before several congressional committees,” Bolton responded. “And probably so do a lot of other people in the Obama administration, right up to and including the president.”

“You know the famous question that Sen. Howard Baker asked repeatedly during the Watergate hearings: ‘What did the president know, and when did he know it?’ That question needs to be put to Barack Obama,” he recommended.

John Bolton is a former U.N. ambassador, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and head of the BoltonPAC political action committee.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: