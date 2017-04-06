Breitbart News Daily: Gorsuch Vote

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Friday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam will continue our discussion the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

Breitbart legal editor Ken Klukowski will discuss the latest news about the confirmation of Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch, as Senate Republican leadership responded to the Democrats’ unprecedented filibuster threat by invoking what some refer to as the “nuclear” or “constitutional” option.

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to President Trump and author of the bestselling book Defeating Jihad: The Winnable War, will discuss the Trump administration’s response to the regime change in Syria in the wake of the recent chemical weapons attack.

We’ll also hear from Pamela Geller, president of the American Freedom Defense Initiative (AFDI) and author of The Post-American Presidency: The Obama Administration’s War on America and Stop the Islamization of America: A Practical Guide to the Resistance.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.