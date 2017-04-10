SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Vice President of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center, Dan Gainor, joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Monday to discuss several topics, including his latest column on Alt-Left insanity, the Gorsuch nomination, as well as events in Syria.

“The left really wanted this to happen,” said Gainor of the recent U.S. airstrikes in Syria.

“They stood by it,” continued Gainor, “because they’re trying to use it now as an opportunity to bully Trump into changing his refugee policy. And you will see no duplication of this with regard to what just happened in Egypt, yesterday, with the terrorist bombing of two churches and more genocide of Christians.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

