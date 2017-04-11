Breitbart News Daily: Syrian Policy

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Wednesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to President Trump and author of the bestselling book Defeating Jihad: The Winnable War, will discuss the latest on Syria and Russia.

Frank Gaffney of the Center for Security Policy will discuss Russia, the Syria air strikes Russia, and the policy in Syria going forward.

Matt Schlapp, American Conservative Union Chairman and co-host of SiriusXM Patriot’s CPAC 365, will discuss the special election Kansas’ fourth congressional district.

Tom Basile, Forbes Contributor and SiriusXM Host, will discuss his new book Tough Sell: Fighting the Media War in Iraq.

U.S. Army Captain Roger Hill will discuss his new book Dog Company: A True Story of American Soldiers Abandoned by Their High Command.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.