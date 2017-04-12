Matt Schlapp: Kansas Special Election ‘a Warning Shot to All Members of Congress’ Used to Winning Easily

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Matt Schlapp, American Conservative Union chairman and co-host of SiriusXM Patriot’s “CPAC 365” spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow today regarding the special election in Kansas’s 4th District.

Republican Ron Estes, the state treasurer, won a special election Tuesday night in Kansas to replace Rep. Mike Pompeo, who became President Donald Trump’s CIA director, CNN projects.

Estes defeated Democrat Jim Thompson, a civil rights attorney and Army veteran, and Libertarian Chris Rockhold.

Said Schlapp, citing the dynamics on the ground in the race, the electorate “is in a fighting mood.”

“Conservatives feel less attached to the Republican Party,” he added. “Republicans might characterize this as a dangerous time. I would characterize it as a time of great upheaval and change.”

Said Schlapp, “This is a warning shot to all members of Congress who are used to winning their districts pretty easily. People aren’t going to take the same old answers.”

